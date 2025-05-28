FG Plans Maintenance Dredging Of Lekki Port Channel Beyond 16.5m

Share

The Federal Government has approved the initial maintenance dredging of Lekki Port channel from its present 16.5 metres to 17 metres.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, who revealed this over the weekend during his visit to the port, noted that government was targeting 19 meters depth.

He urged Lekki Port to consolidate transshipment volumes to landlocked neighboring countries. Dantsoho said: “The rise in throughput volume at Lekki Port is exciting to us.

Lekki’s capacity to berth super postpanamax vessels and deliver rapid cargo and vessel turn – around positions is a gamechanger for Nigeria’s export competitiveness, particularly for agro-allied products, as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains traction.

“The port’s efficiency is driving steady increases in transshipment numbers, meeting the maritime needs of neighboring countries and supporting NPA’s goal of achieving economies of scale.”

This, he said had enhanced competitiveness fuels demand, boosts foreign exchange inflows and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s year-onyear trade surplus, reinforcing the national economy.

He added: “So, it’s very pleasing to note the rising export figures and we hope that the export volume is going to double or even triple in the nearest future.

Because of that, we have to still reaffirm our commitment as NPA management to do what we can possibly do within our own powers and with the support of the Federal Government to ensure that this trend, this beautiful throughput trend you have shown us, continues to grow and increase.

“What are we doing to ensure that this trend continues? We are doing about five things. Now, number one, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, with the recommendation of the Nigerian Port Authority has gotten the approval for the dredging of the channel at Lekki Port.

“This is something that we have been working towards, something that we’ve been discussing for almost two or three years. And finally, we give God the glory that it has happened.

