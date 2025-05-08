FG Plans Inclusive, Beneficial Energy Transition For Nigerians

Share

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to implement a just, inclusive, and beneficial energy transition that will impact all Nigerians, including those in rural communities.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, disclosed this during the two-day National Stakeholders’ Retreat and Board Meeting of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), held in Umuahia, Abia State.

Speaking at the event, Akume, who also chairs the National Stakeholders Working Group of NEITI, emphasized that the retreat served as a strategic platform for reviewing and refining reform efforts in Nigeria’s extractive industry, particularly in the context of global energy transition.

He described the theme of the retreat, “Impacts of Energy Transition on Nigeria’s Economy,” as timely and deliberate, aimed at ensuring the country adapts effectively to evolving global energy trends for the collective benefit of its citizens.

The SGF extended the federal government’s appreciation to Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for providing a conducive environment to host the retreat.

“Governor Otti’s transformative development agenda and people-oriented governance model are highly commendable,” Akume noted. “We at the federal level have been following with keen interest the coordinated steps his administration is taking to rebuild infrastructure, strengthen governance, improve social services, and enhance security.”

In his opening remarks, Governor Otti urged stakeholders in the extractive industry to embrace the emerging dynamics of the new energy ecosystem, especially in the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Prosperity Through Transparency,” the governor stressed the need for NEITI to establish accountability systems that are pro-Nigeria and designed to avoid the pitfalls of the past.

“NEITI must pay close attention to the evolution of this new energy landscape,” he said. “It should create reporting and accountability frameworks that serve national interests and eliminate the sharp practices that have plagued the sector. As the world moves toward low- and non-carbon energy sources, Nigeria must position itself to take full advantage of emerging opportunities.”

Governor Otti also highlighted notable achievements in Abia’s mineral and energy sectors and commended NEITI for its efforts in promoting transparency and revenue accountability. He praised the SGF for his leadership in upholding the ideals of the institution and expressed optimism that the retreat would yield outcomes that further strengthen the extractive sector’s integrity.

Earlier, NEITI’s Executive Secretary and CEO, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, described the retreat’s theme as apt, noting that it highlights the need for innovation in managing energy transition processes.

Dr. Orji revealed that NEITI’s ongoing study on the impact of energy transition in Nigeria has made significant progress. He expressed confidence that the retreat would result in practical, actionable recommendations to guide the institution’s future direction.

