FG Plans Free Caesarean Section To Reverse High Maternal Mortality

The Federal Government has unveiled a nationwide free caesarean section initiative aimed at reducing the alarming maternal mortality rates.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at the Joint Annual Review which he said would serve as a vital platform for driving the Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) in Nigeria.

Pate said under the initiative, caesarean sections and essential maternal care would be provided free of charge to eligible women across the country, targeting areas with the highest maternal deaths.

The minister highlighted that the maternal mortality reduction initiative would primarily focus on local government areas reporting over 50 per cent of maternal deaths, as many women face barriers such as lack of awareness, spousal consent, and financial challenges.

He said: “The initiative, supported by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), aims to make life-saving procedures such as caesarean sections accessible to women in need without the burden of cost.’’

