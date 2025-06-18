FG Plans Emergency Evacuation Of Nigerians From Israel, Iran

Share

Following the escalation of the crisis between the State of Israel and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that it is finalising arrangements for the emergency evacuation of Nigerians stranded in both countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has, therefore, urged all affected Nigerian citizens to comply with necessary security protocols and contact the nearest Nigerian Embassy or Mission for registration and further instructions.

The Ministry commended the efforts of the Nigerian Missions in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Tehran, Iran, for their dedication and commitment to reaching out to the Nigerian community during these challenging times.

The statement, signed by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, assured that further updates will be communicated through official channels as operations progress.

It also emphasized Nigeria’s steadfast support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and its enduring commitment to regional and global peace and stability.

“We wish to assure the general public that the Federal Government of Nigeria remains committed to the safety and welfare of all its citizens, both at home and abroad, and is working in close coordination with relevant international partners and local authorities to ensure the timely and secure evacuation of Nigerians in affected areas,” the statement read.

The government also renewed its call for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urged all parties involved to embrace dialogue, respect international humanitarian law, and prioritise the protection of civilians.

Share