FG Plans Delivery Of 77,400 Free Houses For Poor

The Federal Government has unfolded plans to fund delivery of 100 units to the poor in each of the nation’s 774 local governments through voluntary donations from at least 10 per cent of the population.

This was to be delivered by the proposed National Social Housing Fund currently being worked out by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Speaking at an interactive session with State House Correspondents Sunday evening, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Musa Dangiwa, said the ministry had written to all stakeholders in government on how they intended to raise funds for the project.

He said: “There is one option that we want to ensure that all, at least 10% of Nigeria’s population, should make a voluntary contribution of N5000 monthly, for one year, we are going to have N1.2 trillion. “Ten per cent of the total population of Nigerians is almost 20 million.

I’m sure one can give that N60, 000 even at a go, not to even divide it into 12 months, 5000 times 12 is 60,000. That contribution will be meant for the low income bracket.

We have provided houses in the cities under the Renewed Hope Cities, we have provided houses in the states, over 30 states, which is the Renewed Hope Estates.

“We want to provide houses to the local governments. In the local government, we want to identify the most vulnerable group of 100 Nigerians in each state of the federation, those are the groups we want to target and give them a house, at least two or three bedroom houses, free by the Federal Government, for them to live in.

“This is the contribution you need to make. If 10% of Nigerians, like 22 million, can contribute N5, 000 monthly, that’s N60, 000, we are going to have nothing less than N1.2 trillion. N1.2 trillion can build 100,000 houses.

We just need 77,400 houses for 100 houses in the 774 local governments. “So the houses could be 10 million in 774 local governments, you can get it because N10 million times 77,400 is N774 billion, which is still less than the N1 trillion that we are thinking of.”

The minister also disclosed that his advocacy for increased budgetary allocations for housing delivery has gained the support of the lawmakers in the National Assembly.

Dangiwa said the lawmakers have supported his advocacy for a minimum of N500 billion budgetary allocations for the ministry to address the nation’s housing deficits estimated at 550,000 units per year.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Estates comprised 12 estates, each with 250 housing units, while larger urban projects, branded as Renewed Hope Cities, were underway in the Federal Capital Territory, Kano, and Lagos, with further expansion planned for other states.

