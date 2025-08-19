FG Plans Competitive Maritime Sector To Unlock Nigeria’s Economy

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that the Federal Government is committed to building a modern, safe, efficient, and globally competitive maritime sector capable of unlocking Nigeria’s full economic potential.

Speaking at the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping Breakfast Meeting in Lagos on Tuesday, Oyetola said the success of the Lekki Deep Seaport would serve as a model for replication across the country. The theme of the meeting was “Unlocking Opportunities: The Lekki Deep Seaport Playbook for Trade and Shipping in Nigeria.”

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the minister emphasized that the government’s strategy would hinge on the nationwide adoption of the public–private partnership (PPP) model and logistical efficiency demonstrated by the Lekki facility.

“The maritime industry stands at the heart of our economic aspirations, not merely as a conduit for trade, but as a catalyst for industrial growth, job creation, and regional integration. Our vision is clear: to build a modern, safe, efficient, and globally competitive maritime sector that fully unlocks Nigeria’s economic potential,” Oyetola said.

He noted that achieving this vision would require sustained infrastructure investment, capacity building, digital transformation, and strong private sector partnerships.

The $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport, he said, has already proven to be a game-changer, with capacity to handle 1.2 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs), accommodate large vessels, and generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs. He further highlighted the completion of critical access roads, which have eased long-standing port congestion, improved investor confidence, and accelerated cargo movement.

While noting that the port currently operates at only 20 per cent capacity, Oyetola described it as a hub with vast untapped opportunities for investors.

He identified five pillars underpinning the “Lekki playbook”: strategic location, robust PPP framework, integrated transport links (road, rail, and inland waterways), supportive policies, and technology-driven operations.

To extend this model nationwide, the minister revealed that modernization efforts are ongoing at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, while upgrades are being implemented at the Eastern Ports in Onne, Calabar, and Rivers.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this administration is committed to taking the lessons of Lekki and applying them nationwide to transform our entire port system into a network of modern, efficient, and competitive gateways,” Oyetola said.

He added that the ministry is finalizing the Port Community System, integrated with the National Single Window, to create a paperless, transparent, and secure digital environment for maritime stakeholders.

In a move to empower indigenous participation, Oyetola directed the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to commence the immediate disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to qualified Nigerian shipowners.