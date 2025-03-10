FG Plans Cabotage Fund Disbursement To Drive Economy

Share

The Federal Government has resolved to disburse the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to drive the nation’s economy, create employment opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a major maritime hub in Africa.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF).

The agency’s Head of public Relations, Osagie Edward, said in a statement on Monday that it was the focus of discussions when the Director-General of NIMASA, Dayo Mobereola, led a delegation from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to meet with the minister.

Edun emphasised that the CVFF disbursement remains a priority, as it is expected to have a positive ripple effect on the economy.

Also, Mobereola explained that the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has identified the CVFF disbursement as a key performance indicator (KPI) for 2025.

He said: “The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, directed us to engage with the Minister of Finance to resolve all technicalities and establish modalities to fast-track the disbursement of the CVFF to beneficiaries. This administration is committed to unlocking the sector’s full potential.”

Mobereola noted that the funds had been domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

As part of efforts to accelerate the process, the Minister of Finance has approved the inclusion of a representative from the Ministry in NIMASA’s in-house committee on CVFF disbursement, under the supervision of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The finance minister also stressed the importance of regular updates and transparency in the utilization of the fund, ensuring that contributors and key stakeholders benefit efficiently while positioning Nigeria’s maritime industry for sustainable growth.

