FG Plans 3-Year Roadmap for Ajaokuta Steel’s Revival –Minister

The Minister of Steel Develop- ment, Shuaibu Audu, on Wednesday, said that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu would set a three-year plan for the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company. He spoke during his familiarisation and facility tour of the company. He stated that it would be an achievement to produce steel even though in small volume before the end of the first or second term of President Tinubu.

According to him, Russians, Americans, Chinese, Arabs, and other nation- als have shown interest in Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited. Audi said: “For more than 40 years we have this steel plant in Nigeria, one of the largest in West Africa, which has not functioned. “But the President knows that in order to industrialize Nigeria we need to get the steel industry working and we need to get the steel plant which is the largest in the land to work as well.

“And if you look back into history, the United Kingdom, UK, had their own industrial revolution in the 1900s. “So the President’s vision is for Nigeria to start an industrial revolution with his renewed hope agenda if we are able to get this plant to work. “There are two things. We are going to put together a three-year roadmap for the revival of the Ajaokuta Steel Company, and we are going to put a five-year roadmap for the revival of the steel industry in Nigeria.”

He added: “A lot of foreign investors have shown interest in terms of partnering with us to first of all do some technical audits to be able to determine which of the production units can be resuscitated within the shortest possible time. “There are 48 production units in Ajaokuta and some can be rehabilitated within the shortest possible time. “The foreign investors have shown interest in bringing Foreign Direct Investment for unlocking capital for us to be able to carry out this task “The foreign investors are broad-based and some have shown interest and come from Russia, USA, China, Arab countries.”