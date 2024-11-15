FG Plans $1.7bn Eurobond To Help Fund 2024 Budget

Share

The Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, on Thursday announced that the Federal Government plans to issue eurobonds and Islamic sukuk bonds as part of the debt portion for funding this year’s budget.

Bloomberg reported him as saying that the debt will comprise a $1.7 billion eurobond and $500 million of sukuk. Authorities are working to submit the borrowing plan to lawmakers this year and expect approval “as soon as possible,” he said.

The new borrowing “is part of the Nigerian 2024 appropriation Act as amended,” Edun said. In September, Nigeria raised $900 million in its first domestic sale of dollardenominated bonds aimed at supporting this year’s budget.

The Federal Government has struggled to match public spending with revenue because of disruptions in crude oil production, low tax collections and a lack of economic diversification, burdening public finances.

