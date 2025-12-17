FG Planning To Secure Single-Digit Interest Loans For Fish Farmers – Oyetola

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, disclosed plans to secure single-digit interest loans for fish farmers, a move aimed at boosting local fish production and reducing the country’s dependence on imports.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, made this disclosure at the 4th Quarter 2025 Citizens/Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abuja, stating that the initiative was part of the government’s efforts to support the growth of the fishery sector and promote food security.

The theme of the Ministry’s 4th Quarter 2025 Citizens/Stakeholders’ Meeting is “Positioning Nigerian Marine and Blue Economy for Investment, Innovation and Expansion”.

According to Oyetola, the Ministry is working with relevant financial institutions to facilitate access to affordable finance for fish farmers, with interest rates as low as single digits.

“This initiative is designed to expand access to affordable finance, empower artisanal and industrial operators, boost productivity, and support our broader efforts to combat illegal, unreported, or unregulated fishing in Nigerian waters,” he said.

He explained that the move was expected to benefit thousands of fish farmers across the country, who have struggled with high interest rates and limited access to credit, noting that with Nigeria’s fish production currently standing at 1.4 million metric tons, the government aims to increase production to meet the country’s annual demand of 3.6 million metric tons.

According to him, the single-digit interest loans are expected to enable fish farmers to invest in modern equipment, improve their stock, and increase their yields, and ultimately contribute to the growth of the sector and the country’s food security.

Speaking on the potentials of the Marine and Blue Economy, Oyetola said that the country had entered into a new era of growth and investment in Nigeria’s blue economy, highlighting significant progress in the sector and outlining plans for further development.

He emphasised the importance of the marine and blue economy sector in driving Nigeria’s economic diversification and growth, saying: “The marine and blue economy sector occupies a central place in Nigeria’s economic diversification strategy”.

The Minister reported that the Ministry had recorded tangible, measurable, and confidence-building milestones aimed at positioning Nigeria as a competitive maritime and blue economy destination.

He also emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to digital transformation, highlighting the launch of the Enterprise Content Management System, saying, “A digitally enabled Ministry is a more responsive Ministry”.

Also, speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Pius Akutah, reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to positioning Nigeria’s marine and blue economy for increased investment, innovation and expansion, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Akutah commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, saying that the engagement meeting was evidence of the consistency of the Minister and his team in implementing the President’s directives and advancing sector-wide reforms.

He stressed that the meeting’s theme— Positioning Nigerian Marine and Blue Economy for Investment, Innovation and Expansion was a reflection of the administration’s determination to move the sector to the next level following the adoption of key policies.

The Executive Secretary described the participation of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) at the meeting as a strategic move to deepen Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in the sector, stating that such collaborations are critical to attracting investment and accelerating growth.

He stated that stakeholders were renewing efforts to strengthen the marine and blue economy as a viable alternative to Nigeria’s long-standing dependence on oil revenues, even as the year is winding down.

Akutah hailed stakeholders for their commitment throughout the year, saying that the leadership of the Ministry had provoked innovation within the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, which would further enhance the Council’s effectiveness and contribute to the overall success of the Ministry.