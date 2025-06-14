FG, PINL Vow to Hunt Down, Prosecute Oil

Share

The Federal Government, through the of-fice of the National Security Adviser and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, has pledged to improve on the security of pipeline facilities across the Niger Delta region, warn-ing oil thieves to brace up for sustained arrest and prosecution.

The Director of Energy Security in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, at a stakeholders meeting organized by PINL for its host communities, said that the stakeholders protect ing pipelines in the Niger Delta are focused only on making PINL to achieve more.

PINL convened the meeting in Port Harcourt for Rivers, Abia and Imo communities in order to review the operations of the company on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

He said that anyone found guilty of illegal bunkering activities would be prosecuted and impris-oned, while appealing to stakeholders and com-munity leaders to advise their children and youths to desist from pipeline vandalism.

Flag-Amachree, who was represented by Young Harry Amakiri, noted that the National Security Council has already prose-cuted over 100 individuals involved in these criminal activities.

Amachree said: “We want to plead with you to talk to our brothers, we all know these persons in-volved in these acts. Talk them out of these; it would help because the business is not as usual as before, it has changed.

“As I’m talking to you, more than 100 persons have been prosecuted, who you are doesn’t matter, even if you are a general in the army, you are a military personnel, whatever you are, if you are found guilty, you are going in for it,” he warned.

