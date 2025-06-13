FG, PINL Pledge Improved Pipeline Security

Share

The Federal Government, through the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in partnership with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), has reaffirmed its commitment to improving the security of oil pipeline infrastructure across the Niger Delta.

It also warned oil thieves and vandals to prepare for sustained arrests and prosecutions.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting organized by PINL for its host communities in Rivers, Abia, and Imo States, the Director of Energy Security in ONSA, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, said efforts are being intensified to enhance pipeline protection and deter sabotage.

Flag-Amachree, who was represented by Young Harry Amakiri, said the Federal Government has already prosecuted over 100 individuals for pipeline-related crimes, stressing that anyone found culpable—regardless of status—would face the full weight of the law.

“We want to plead with you to talk to our brothers. We all know those involved in these illegal acts. Talk them out of it. The business is no longer as usual. Things have changed.

“As I speak to you, more than 100 persons have been prosecuted. It doesn’t matter who you are—even if you’re a general in the army or a military personnel—if found guilty, you will face the consequences,” he said.

The meeting, held in Port Harcourt, served as a review forum for PINL’s operations on the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

Also speaking, Engr. Akponine Omojevwe, Head of Field Operations, Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), cautioned sub-contractors against employing individuals without thorough background checks.

He expressed concern that some members of host communities were colluding with external actors to vandalize pipelines, urging better synergy between PINL and its subcontractors to maintain the company’s zero-tolerance stance on pipeline vandalism.

“The problem we still face is connivance. I urge PINL subcontractors to exercise caution and due diligence before employing anyone from the communities. When things go wrong, you will bear the brunt,” he warned.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, PINL announced the approval of 645 scholarships for its 215 host communities along the TNP. The company also unveiled plans for women-focused skill acquisition initiatives and infrastructure for improved investigation and prosecution of oil theft.

PINL’s Community Relations Executive, Seriaki Alamieseigha, who made the announcement, said the scholarships—three per community—take effect immediately.

“Management has partnered with ONSA to build a facility that will address challenges related to investigations and prosecutions along the TNP. Additionally, we are proposing a skill acquisition programme specifically for women,” he stated.

He added that the company’s collaboration with host communities has significantly boosted oil production and fostered economic growth in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Minister of Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, commended PINL for its consistent engagement with host communities and for discouraging illegal oil bunkering. Represented by his Special Assistant on Host Communities, Julius Eddie, the minister said the company’s efforts have helped reduce pipeline vandalism and boosted national oil output.

“Because of your efforts, illegal oil bunkering—popularly known as kpofire—has drastically reduced in the region. Your contributions have earned the ministry national and international recognition, including commendation from ThisDay Newspaper and Arise TV,” he said.

Community stakeholders in attendance praised PINL for its proactive engagement and urged further collaboration to sustain progress in pipeline protection and youth empowerment.

