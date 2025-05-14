FG Picks Oye, Others for African Union MSMEs Forum

Share

The Federal Government has named the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, alongside other key stakeholders, as members of an Oversight Committee for Nigeria’s hosting of the 4th African Union (AU) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Forum.

In a statement, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the committee, which will coordinate preparations for the continental event scheduled to take place in Abuja.

According to him, themed: ‘Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access & Affordable Financing for Africa,’ the forum will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, exhibitions, MSME pitching contests, and award presentations to outstanding Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Nkwocha said the oversight Committee will be chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, while other members of the Committee include Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hon. Hannatu Musawa; and Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh.

