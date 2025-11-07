FG Picks Enugu As National Institute For Sports Zonal Headquarters

…as NIS DG lauds Mbah’s landmark infrastructure, sports investment

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art National Institute for Sports (NIS) South East Zonal Headquarters in Enugu State, in recognition of the state’s growing reputation as a hub for sports, security, and infrastructural excellence.

The disclosure was made on Friday by the Director General of the institute, Comrade Philip Shaibu, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu, where he led the management team of the institute.

Shaibu, a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, said the choice of Enugu was inspired by the remarkable transformation taking place under Governor Peter Mbah’s administration, citing the state’s modern infrastructure, peace, hospitality, and impressive strides in sports development as key factors that influenced the decision.

“By designating Enugu as the proposed home of our South East Zonal Office, we are acknowledging not only the state’s strategic location and outstanding infrastructure but also Your Excellency’s visible commitment to youth and sports development,” Shaibu stated.

According to him, the proposed zonal office will serve as a regional hub for the institute’s Athletes and Coaches Development Programmes, designed to promote talent discovery, capacity building, and grassroots sports excellence across Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, and Enugu States.

He added that the initiative forms part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at decentralising sports development and reviving Nigeria’s sporting culture.

Shaibu further commended the Mbah administration for the ongoing revitalisation of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Awgu Games Village, and other sporting facilities, noting that the state’s peaceful and investor-friendly environment makes it ideal for the project.

“We are not merely planning an office; we are laying the foundation for a sporting revolution that will raise future champions who will bring glory to Nigeria. This partnership will stimulate local employment, expand infrastructure, and open global opportunities for young talents across the South East,” he said.

In his response, Governor Mbah expressed gratitude to the Federal Government and President Tinubu for their vision and commitment to rebuilding key national institutions, describing the plan as a welcome development that will further strengthen sports in the region.

“You have made the right choice by coming to Enugu. We are very rich in sports history. This is the city of sporting legends where champions were born, trained, and celebrated. Sports is not just recreation; it drives social and economic growth, and we take it seriously.”

Governor Mbah assured the NIS delegation of his administration’s full support, including the provision of office accommodation, logistics, and institutional backing needed for the smooth take-off of the zonal headquarters.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to inclusive governance, ensuring that both urban and rural communities have access to opportunities that promote education, health, and talent development.

“We are intentional about governance. For us, this is not about tokenism but service to our people. We will continue to create an enabling environment for young people to thrive, whether in sports, innovation, or enterprise,” he added.