FG Picks Aderonke, Others For African Youth Athletics LOC Role

The Federal Government has appointed a journalist and public servant, Arabinrin Aderonke, to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 3rd African U18/U20 Athletics Championship, scheduled for July 16–20, 2025, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The National Sports Commission announced in a statement that Atoyebi will join a 15-member committee responsible for staging what is expected to be a world-class youth athletics event.

Aderonke, who currently serves as Technical Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), brings nearly 20 years of media experience, including editorial roles at The Sun Newspaper, and Premium Times.

She has also served in government as Special Assistant to the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory.

In response to her appointment, Atoyebi, a renowned youth sports development advocate, said, “Sports is my passion. At Fame Foundation, I’ve used it as a tool to combat social vices and uplift communities.

“This appointment is a call to service, and I’m fully committed to ensuring Nigeria delivers one of the best-organised age-grade athletics championships on the continent.”

While thanking the NSC leadership for their trust in her, Atoyebi assured them of teamwork, effectiveness, and dedication to the upcoming tournament.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust the NSC leadership has placed in me. I assure them of my unwavering commitment to teamwork, effectiveness, and dedication as we prepare for the upcoming tournament,” Aderonke said.

Hon. Bukola Olopade, Director General of the National Sports Commission, will chair the LOC, with Hon. Wasiu Isiaka as Vice Chairman. The committee includes seasoned professionals such as Mr. Osaze Ubueze, Ms. Rosa Collins, Mr. Gadzama Tafiga, and Ms. Chichi Nwoko. Mr. Shagaya Abdulmumeen will serve as Secretary.

The championship will feature more than 500 athletes from 53 African countries. With Abeokuta’s upgraded sports infrastructure and the backing of Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, Nigeria is set to host one of the most memorable editions of the competition.

