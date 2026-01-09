FG Persuades Eagles To Travel To Marakech For Algeria Tie, Clears Allowances, Not Bonuses

I will pay if govt fails, says Ndidi

Money cleared at CBN, Finance Ministry assures

The Federal Government has stepped in to calm tension in the Super Eagles camp ahead of their quarter-final match against Algeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, as the players have agreed to travel to Marrakesh today ahead of the potentially tough tie.

Reports had earlier emerged that players were threatening to boycott the match because they had yet to receive bonuses for the four matches they had won in the competition so far.

The situation understandably caused chaos to build up to the quarterfinal match, but according to officials, all players’ allowances for the tournament have been fully paid.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, on Channels TV, yesterday confirmed that the allowances were settled in cash, but the players would get the bonuses before their Saturday match as the delay was caused but bottlenecks at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) The Federal Government, through the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, said that group stage funds had been released and had cleared the necessary regulatory stages at the CBN, while subsequent payments would no longer be affected by such delays.

“The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria have successfully streamlined the foreign exchange processing to ensure our players are rewarded without further delay,” the minister wrote on X.

To ensure the situation does not affect the team’s preparation, Captain Wilfred Ndidi told his mates that if the government fails to pay the outstanding bonuses before Saturday, he will personally pay the money himself.

“I’ve been pushing the team to train and play the game vs Algeria. I’ve been doing this since the second game. I’ve now made a commitment to the staff and players that I’ll personally pay the bonuses if the authorities fail to before Saturday,” Ndidi was quoted by BBC’s Shina Okeleji in an X post.