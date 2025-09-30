FG, PENGASSAN, Dangote Conciliation Meeting Ends In Deadlock

After over nine hours of intense negotiations and breakout sessions, the high-level conciliation meeting between the Federal Government, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Dangote Group ended in a deadlock in the early hours of Tuesday.

The failure of the parties to reach a compromise has left the fate of over 800 sacked workers of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery unresolved, while the nationwide strike declared by PENGASSAN continues.

The meeting, convened by the Federal Government, had in attendance the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi (Chief Conciliator); the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Dr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; PENGASSAN delegates led by President Festus Osifo; and top representatives of the Dangote Group.

Also present were the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Engineering Matters, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and senior representatives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Osifo expressed disappointment over the inability to reach an agreement, stressing that the union’s position remained firm on the immediate reinstatement of the 800 dismissed workers.

“We have been here for nine hours trying to find a solution. We’ve had numerous deliberations, even breaking into smaller teams to explore all possible resolutions, but unfortunately, there is no solution tonight,” Osifo said.

“All we want is justice for the over 800 people who were sacked. These people are fathers and mothers, and their careers are now at stake. When you terminate people the way they have been terminated, it becomes extremely difficult for them to find jobs anywhere.”

Osifo further alleged that some of the dismissed workers were trainees accused of sabotage, a label he said could permanently damage their careers in the oil and gas industry. He maintained that the strike would continue until the workers were reinstated.

“If they go home like this, there is no other company in Nigeria that will employ them because they have been labeled saboteurs. Our position is clear: if you reinstate these people tonight, we will call off our action tonight. Unfortunately, that reinstatement did not happen, so they have asked us to return at 2 p.m. today,” he added.

Osifo confirmed that the Dangote Group admitted to dismissing the workers, citing termination letters already in circulation.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, who presided over the session, acknowledged that while progress was made, the reinstatement of the sacked workers remained the major stumbling block.

“We have agreed to reconvene this afternoon to continue the meeting. The reinstatement of the sacked workers is the only issue we are on. Apart from that, nothing else is lingering,” Dingyadi stated.

Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, expressed concerns about the economic impact of the strike, stressing the urgency of resolving the dispute to sustain the country’s fragile economic momentum.

“What is utmost in the minds of everybody, the public, the government, investors, and economic actors generally is that we need to limit the danger of this action to the economy.

We need gas flowing, we need crude flowing as input into production, which is critical to where the economy is right now. We don’t want that momentum to be broken,” Edun said.

He expressed optimism that the deadlock would be broken when negotiations resume later on Tuesday.