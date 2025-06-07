FG Pays Tribute To Music Icon, Mike Ejeagha

Share

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has mourned the passing of Nigeria’s highlife legend, Mike Ejeagha, who died on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the age of 95.

In a statement signed by Nnek Ikem Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the late music icon, praying for the peaceful repose of his soul.

Describing Ejeagha as a cultural icon and musical genius, Musawa said his contributions to Nigerian music and folklore were invaluable.

“The nation has lost a treasure trove of cultural heritage and musical brilliance. Mike Ejeagha’s contributions to Nigerian music are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” the Minister stated.

Musawa highlighted Ejeagha’s significant influence on Igbo culture and traditional music, noting that his expansive discography — with over 300 recordings preserved in the National Archives of Nigeria — underscores his lifelong dedication to cultural preservation.

“Mike Ejeagha’s impact on Igbo music and culture is undeniable. His work in transforming folklore and proverbs into captivating musical narratives helped preserve our oral traditions and educate through entertainment,” she added.

Ejeagha’s unique storytelling style and commitment to promoting indigenous values through music earned him a revered place in Nigeria’s cultural history. His songs, deeply rooted in Igbo idioms and moral lessons, resonated with audiences across generations.

The Ministry called on Nigerians to celebrate the life and legacy of the music icon by continuing to promote and safeguard the nation’s cultural heritage.

“As we mourn, let us also honor Mike Ejeagha’s memory by championing the preservation of our cultural identity,” the statement read.

Share