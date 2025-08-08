FG Pays Second Tranche Of Wage Award Arrears

The Federal Government has paid the second tranche of the outstanding N35,000 wage award arrears to federal government workers.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) made this known in a statement issued in Abuja by Director of information in OAGF Mallam Bawa Mokwa

The OAGF said the Federal Government had earlier paid one month out of the initial five months outstanding arrears, adding that with the payment of the second tranche, there remains three tranches to exhaust the wage award arrears.

The OAGF said contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Federal Government has not reneged on payment of the wage award arrears; stressing that the Federal Government will continue to pay the wage award in instalments of N35,000 per month until the outstanding arrears is exhausted.