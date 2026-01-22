FG Pays Protesting Contractors N152bn

The federal government has confirmed the payment of N152 billion to verified indebted local contractors.

The payment, confirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, followed a series of protests at the ministry’s headquarters by contractors demanding their dues.

The ministry explained that delays in the payments were due to the required processes and procedures that must be followed.

“This is to confirm that the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) has paid N152 billion to contractors for verified contracts. The process of payment for contracts goes through various verification stages in line with extant laws and regulations to protect taxpayers’ money and ensure accountability and transparency,” the statement read.

The ministry acknowledged the financial strain caused by the delay but urged contractors to engage in continuous dialogue to resolve conflicts effectively.

“The Ministry assures all contractors of its continuous support and openness to constructive dialogue and urges all contractors to respect the process and personnel of the FMF, who have endured various levels of intimidation and harassment. We will continue to process all payment requests in line with due process, in a timely and consistent manner,” the statement added.