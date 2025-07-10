FG Partners UNDP, EU To Connect Fresh Graduates With Job Opportunities

The Federal Government, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU), has connected no fewer than 203 fresh graduates to local job opportunities in the past year through the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).

The initiative, which ran between 2024 and 2025, is co-funded by the EU and facilitated by UNDP. It is implemented by the Talent Management Company (TMC).

Speaking during a town hall meeting with host organisations and fellows in Ilorin, Kwara State, TMC Project Manager Yomi Olufiade described the NJFP as a transformative youth empowerment initiative.

“It is designed to address youth unemployment by connecting talented graduates with local job opportunities to strengthen their expertise while equipping them with world-class practical knowledge and relevant skills,” Olufiade said.

He revealed that in Kwara State alone, 154 new host organisations registered, 119 were found eligible, 203 fellows were matched with 32 host organisations, and 90 fellows have so far resumed their fellowship.

Highlighting achievements across the North Central region which includes Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau, Kwara, and the FCT Olufiade said:

“We registered 798 new host organisations, visited 759, verified 431 as eligible, matched 857 fellows with 127 host organisations, and 420 fellows have resumed their fellowship since TMC came onboard in July 2024.”

He commended the commitment of the Federal Government, UNDP, and all host partners for their efforts in tackling youth unemployment and preparing a generation of skilled and confident leaders for national development.

North Central Region Focal Person, Memunat Manzuma, disclosed that over 20,000 fresh graduates registered nationwide when the programme launched in 2021. She said the vision behind the NJFP was to provide graduates with practical experience after completing their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Participants and stakeholders praised the initiative. One beneficiary, AbdulFatai Olayiwola, described the programme as “a life-changing opportunity” that has enhanced his entrepreneurial pursuits.

Similarly, the CEO of Kwara Tech Academy, Oludele Ayobami, lauded the programme as “amazing and transformative,” calling for its continuation and expansion.