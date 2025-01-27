FG Partners Singapore To Transform Civil Service

Share

The Federal Government has sought Singapore’s partnership to transform the nation’s civil service into a model of professionalism, efficiency and responsiveness.

Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), sought the partnership when she led a delegation to Singapore.

The delegation visited the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Centre for Technology, Innovation, and Sustainable Development in Singapore.

Walson-Jack in a statement yesterday, said the move was to learn from Singapore’s exemplary civil service. She highlighted the critical importance of collaboration in advancing public service development in Nigeria.

According to her, the visit provided a significant opportunity for the delegation to draw insights and best practices in advancing civil service transformation in Nigeria.

She reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to global excellence in public service, pointing out that the Southeast Asian country was renowned worldwide for its efficiency, transparency, innovation and achievements in public sector transformation.

