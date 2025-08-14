FG Partners Jumia To Accelerate Nigeria’s E-Commerce Growth, Digital Inclusion

In a decisive move to advance Nigeria’s e-commerce sector and deepen digital inclusion, the Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has met with the leadership of Jumia Nigeria to align private sector innovation with national digital economy reforms under the proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, 2024.

The meeting in Abuja brought together senior officials from the Ministry and Jumia Nigeria’s executives, including Temidayo Ojo, Chief Executive Officer; Robert Awodu, Regional Head of Public Relations & Communications; and Uche Allison, Head of Legal.

Their discussions centred on strengthening Nigeria’s e-commerce ecosystem, boosting rural access to online marketplaces, and enhancing competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Highlighting Jumia’s commitment, CEO, Temidayo Ojo, said: “The Honourable Minister’s vision for a digitally inclusive Nigeria is both bold and essential. Through initiatives like our E-Commerce in Rural Areas programme, we are bridging the gap for underserved communities, connecting more Nigerians to the opportunities of the digital economy.”

Ojo highlighted Jumia’s E-Commerce in Rural Areas Initiative, designed to bridge the digital divide by extending online shopping access to underserved and rural communities, which has engaged thousands of Nigerians through pickup stations, a nationwide logistics network, and JForce (independent local sales consultants).

While welcoming the Jumia team, Dr. Oduwole urged e-commerce players to study and align with the E-Governance Bill, which provides a comprehensive legal framework for electronic transactions, data protection, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure whose goal is clear; to drive economic growth, enhance public service delivery, and cement Nigeria’s position as a leading player in the global digital marketplace.

“Nigeria’s rapid strides in digital commerce, services, and innovation have placed us at the forefront of Africa’s digital trade.

“Our leadership in mobile payment solutions is reshaping cross-border trade, expanding financial inclusion, and accelerating digital transactions across the continent. Now is the time to anchor this progress on a strong legal foundation that will ensure its sustainability,” she noted.

The Minister also urged her team to study Jumia’s E-Commerce in Rural Areas report and to promote its findings on a broader scale.

Also present were senior Ministry officials and industry representatives, including Mrs. Giwa-Williams Latifat, Secretary of NACEDE (Trade Department); Aminu Dogondaji, Director of Special Duties; Zulaikha Abdullahi, Deputy Director, WTO/Intra-Africa (Trade Department); Mrs. Patience Okala, Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister; Mrs. Olajumoke Dan-Okayi, Senior Special Assistant to the Honourable Minister; and Mr. Israel Opayemi, Managing Director and Chief Strategist at Chain Reactions Africa.