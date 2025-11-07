FG Partners German Chamber To Train Nigerians On Technical Skills

The Federal Government is partnering with the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Chamber of Commerce in Germany to train young Nigerians on vocational and technical skills aimed at boosting youth empowerment and employability.

The Chief Executive Officer of the IHK Giessen-Friedberg Cham- ber of Commerce, Dr Matthias Leder, said this during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, in Abuja. Leder said Eighteen young Nigerians had been selected through a competitive process to commence the pilot phase of a Dual Vocational Training Programme in Germany.

According to him, a total of 300 Nigerians applied for the programme, out of which 18 participants were selected after a rigorous two-stage screening process. “We have made a competition in which 300 Nigerians participated in a two-stage process and we selected the best 18.

They have already started very successfully to learn German language. “The idea is that they will finish this level of B2, be able to speak fluent German, and participate in the Dual Vocational Training together with German students,” he said.

Leder said the 18 participants would serve as a pilot group for the hospitality sector, after which the programme would be expanded to other fields with high demand for skilled manpower in Germany.

He said the initiative offered participants both classroom and practical training opportunities, with monthly stipends that could rise to as much as 1,000 euros in the third year.

“Your country has more than 60 per cent of people younger than 30 years, and in Germany, it is the opposite, more than 60 per cent of our population are older than 30. “This means we have a lack of young talented people, and you have many young people who want qualifications.

“The idea is to combine these two effects to give young Nigerians the opportunity to learn German language and then to receive Dual Vocational Training,” he said. Leder said the training partnership provided more dignified and structured pathway for Nigerians seeking to work abroad, as opposed to illegal migration.