FG Partners FMBN For Financing Solutions

Share

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman -Ibrahim has lauded the planned partnership between the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) aimed at providing housing financing solutions that will empower women and make them house owners.

The model, according to the Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Usman Osidi, is exclusively designed for ‘Women In Housing’ where all the processes and value chain from site clearing, to finishing would be carried out by only women.

The minister disclosed this during the visit of the Managing Director of the Bank, Shehu Usman Osidi and his management team to the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The minister identified housing poverty as one of the systemic barriers women continue to face in Nigeria, despite making up a significant portion of the population, thus welcoming the collaboration between the Ministry and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria in finding a lasting solution that will bridge the gender gap in home ownership.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim maintained that the traditional notion that only men provide shelter is outdated, adding that lack of home ownership remains a significant barrier for women in accessing financial capital. Housing is a key pillar to women’s financial independence”

Reflecting on one of her visits to Internally Displaced Persons(IDP) camps, the Minister expressed displeasure at the discomfort women and girls pass through, noting that It’s equally the situation most families not in IDP camps go through.

“There is a pressing need to create housing solutions for women, and we must follow a structured agenda to addressing the issue”.

Earlier, the MD/CEO, of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Shehu Usman Osidi commended the Minister for her outstanding contributions to national development stressing that under her leadership, the Ministry will continue to champion policies and initiatives that will positively impact the lives of millions of Nigerian Women.

He said, “Your appointment is a testament to your commitment to national service and to the upliftment of women in our society.”

The MD emphasized that women face lots of barriers to owning houses and that FMBN is dedicated to overcoming barriers by providing housing finance solutions that empower women and strengthen their economic stability.

He said through the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) provides single-digit low-interest mortgage loans that cater to the diverse needs of Nigerians, including women and vulnerable groups.

While seeking the Ministry’s support towards identifying key intervention areas for collaboration in ensuring that no woman is left behind in the drive for housing inclusivity, the MD expressed FMBN’s readiness to deliver housing solutions to women.

He encouraged the Management of the Ministry to join in creating a unique model that could be called “Women in Housing.”

“Women in Housing is where we work jointly to build housing estates where the professionals and artisans are all women and it will promote financial inclusion.”

The MD highlighted the crucial role women play in Nigeria’s development and their significant contribution to the national workforce.

The MD further discussed the various products offered by FMBN under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme, which provides affordable, low-interest loans for diverse groups, including women and vulnerable populations.

These products include: Regular NHF Mortgage Loans: Single-digit loans for homeownership, Individual Construction Loans: Capital to build personal homes, Home Renovation Loans: Support for renovating existing homes, Cooperative Housing Development Loans: Assistance for cooperative members to own homes, Rent-to-Own Schemes: Structured for steady-income workers to transition from renting to ownership, Non-Interest Mortgage Products: Ethical housing solutions tailored to client needs.

He requested the Ministry’s support in identifying intervention areas where FMBN can make a significant impact and invited policy recommendations that would further enhance affordable home ownership for women.

The Honourable Minister thanked the FMBN team for their support and acknowledged the challenges faced by underserved women, particularly those heading households.

She emphasized that housing is a key dimension of poverty and a significant barrier to women’s economic independence, as it limits their access to finance and capital.

She shared her vision of ensuring that more women own property in their names and stressed the importance of developing housing solutions that address the unique needs of families.

The Minister expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and the potential to realize the shared housing vision in collaboration with FMBN.

Share

Please follow and like us: