FG, Partners Empower 20,000 Youths, Women In Bauchi

In its continuous efforts to reduce unemployment, especially among youth and women, the Federal Government, through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has commenced the registration of individuals for digital knowledge and entrepreneurship skills training across the twenty local government areas in Bauchi State.

The State Director of NOA, Nasiru Mahe, said the programme, in collaboration with Mega Creative Global Technology, IMIGAN Hope Empowerment Initiative, and Mega Farm Solutions, targets over twenty thousand youths and women in the State.

Mahe spoke at the Orientation and official flag-off ceremony of the “Make It Digital Bauchi” programme over the weekend in Bauchi.

He said the initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, aimed at creating job opportunities for the teeming unemployed population and making them more productive members of society, as well as contributing to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

