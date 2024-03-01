FG Partners Commodity Producers to Curb Food Poisoning

Amid rising concerns over food poisoning, the Federal Government has announced a strategic collaboration with grassroots commodity producers to enhance post-harvest handling processes, processing, and packaging. The initiative aims to address longstanding challenges of unprofessional practices and mismanagement within Nigeria’s food value chain. The Registrar/CEO, Nigerian Council of Food Science and Technology (NiCFoST), Veronica Ezeh, expressed deep concern regarding the detrimental effects of substandard food production on industrialization efforts, export potential, and the prevalence of preventable food borne illnesses.

Speaking at a sensitisation forum involving state ministries of Local Government, Local Government Commissions, and ministries of Health, Ezeh underscored the urgent need for improved food safety measures across all levels of production and distribution. NiCFoST, as the pioneering council in sub-Saharan Africa tasked with regulating food science and technology, is committed to effectively manage various segments of Nigeria’s food value chain and supply systems.

Ezeh emphasised the importance of soliciting feedback from stakeholders to inform comprehensive food safety strategies, advocating for transparency, particularly at the grassroots level. “We are determined to fulfill our vision of efficiently managing Nigeria’s food value chains and supply systems in accordance with current scientific practices for enhanced food security,” Ezeh stated. She highlighted NiCFoST’s mission to promote the highest standards in the training and practice of the food science and technology profession in Nigeria.

The sensitisation efforts aim to ensure that food regulation at the local government level aligns with international best practices, thereby ensuring the safety and competitiveness of Nigerian food products in both domestic and export markets. NiCFoST intends to collaborate closely with the ministries of Agriculture and Health, both at the federal and state levels, to improve food safety practices from farm to table. Recognising the pivotal role of primary producers in the food value chain, Ezeh appealed to farmers for their support in upholding the highest food standards in Nigeria.

She reiterated NiCFoST’s commitment to fostering collaboration and adherence to global best practices to safeguard public health and enhance the quality of Nigeria’s food supply. The collaboration between the Federal Government, NiC- FoST, and other stakeholders signals a concerted commitment to addressing long standing challenges in the Nigerian food industry, with focus on ensuring the safety and integrity of the nation’s food supply chain.