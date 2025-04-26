FG Partners Cavista To Boost Ikogosi Resort Access

Share

The federal government has pledged to facilitate easier access to Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort and Conference Centre, working with the Ekiti State Government and through inter-ministerial collaboration and other partnerships.

This commitment was given by the Minister for Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, who further pledged that the Ministry would work with Cavista Holdings — the parent company of Glocient Hospitality, the concessionaire and manager of the resort — in developing and promoting the site as a global destination.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the Presidential Villa at the resort, the Minister noted that Ikogosi is one of Nigeria’s key tourism assets.

She stressed that the federal government is committed to ensuring the provision of much-needed infrastructure, particularly easier access to the resort to help it thrive.

She disclosed that discussions were already underway to facilitate this, stating:

“In order for us to deliver destinations such as Ikogosi as holistic tourist attractions — not only for domestic tourism but also for global tourism — we must put up the needed infrastructure, and access must be a key focus.”

“I have already started discussions with the state government and, of course, other MDAs through inter-ministerial collaboration, to ensure that access to Ikogosi becomes much easier. We want people coming from Lagos to be able to fly directly into Ado Ekiti and then drive a shorter distance to the resort.”

Musawa emphasized the importance of partnerships and collaborations, noting:

“It is really about conversations with other MDAs to ensure that everyone pulls their weight to deliver on this destination. This is what I intend to do intentionally with Ikogosi.”

“Nobody has to travel out of Nigeria if they want a retreat or to experience the beauty of nature. That is the magic and mystique of Ikogosi — this harmony with nature and attention to detail make it a unique rallying point for both domestic and international tourism.”

Following a tour of the resort’s facilities, Musawa expressed her deep admiration, saying she was, “completely blown away,” and described the resort as, “absolutely magical.” She pledged to work closely with Cavista Holdings not only to promote Ikogosi as a global destination but also to ensure its further development and sustainability.

According to her, “Nigeria has many beautiful tourism assets, but what you have done here in Ikogosi has raised the bar in terms of what Nigeria has to offer. We must ensure that Ikogosi is not only maintained but also upscaled and sustained for the benefit of Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.”

