FG Partners Big Win, Others To Boost Creative Economy

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE) has taken a significant step toward strengthening inter-ministerial coordination and advancing data-informed governance through a new partnership with Big Win Philanthropy.

This development was disclosed in a press statement signed by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, and made available to Journalists in Abuja.

According to the statement, the inter-ministerial roundtable attended by partner ministries including Education and Youth Development, as well as key stakeholders and Big Win resulted in a collective agreement to align efforts and enhance inter-agency collaboration.

A major outcome of the meeting was the development and introduction of the D30 Data Platform and Mapping initiative, which is expected to drive data-led strategies and deliver measurable results.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, reaffirmed her commitment to transforming Nigeria’s creative economy through her 8-point agenda and 14 key initiatives, designed to ignite a renaissance in the sector, foster economic growth, and enrich the nation’s cultural heritage.

“I commend Big Win’s collaborative effort in developing this platform, as the data mapping initiative plays a crucial role in understanding and promoting growth within the creative economy,” she said.

She also revealed several ongoing key initiatives, including the IP Monetization Framework, Strategic Investment Vehicles such as the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF) and the Creative Technology and Innovation Challenge (CTIC), as well as a $200 million funding facility from Afreximbank. Additionally, partnerships with the French Treasury are being established to develop creative hubs.

A stakeholder roundtable and national data mapping initiative are also underway to propel further development in the sector.

The meeting further underscored the importance of inter-ministerial synergy in driving the creative economy.

The Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmad, and the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, shared their respective initiatives, including STEM education, skills mapping, and youth-focused programs aimed at building capacity and fostering innovation.

The Ministerial Roundtable was preceded by a courtesy visit to Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima by Big Win Philanthropy, led by its President, Jamie Cooper.

The visit marked a significant milestone in their collaboration.

The Vice President received updates on the Ministry’s progress, supported by Big Win Philanthropy, and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to deepening the partnership.

By leveraging Big Win’s expertise and global network, the government aims to deliver impactful and sustainable outcomes within the creative economy.

The Ministry will convene a national stakeholder roundtable in May 2025 to unveil its national mapping initiative and engage with key players across sectors to drive development in the creative space.

The meeting concluded with a unified commitment to collaboration, synergy, and impact-driven governance.

