FG Partnering Govs to Tackle Out-Of-School Children Menace

The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, has said the Federal Government was collaborating with state governors to tackle the menace of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Alausa stated this at the 2025 Budget Defence session of the National Assembly joint Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund and Education held yesterday in Abuja.

He said the Ministry had met with the state governors and all the six commissioners for education, including FCT to find lasting solutions to the problem.

The minister said: “So we’re working together on this. So, it now has to be a collaborative effort on what we have to do.

“The number of the out-of-school children is mind boggling and disturbing. It is not in just one geopolitical region. It is everywhere.

“We need to confront it else we will be consumed by it. We have to engage with our governors and we have held meeting with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on how to collaborate on this.

We are also working with all the 36 commissioners for education including that of the FCT.”

