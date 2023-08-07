New Telegraph

August 7, 2023
FG Paid N36bn For Electricity Subsidy In 3 Months – NERC

The Federal Government paid the sum of N36bn in the first quarter of 2023 to subsidise electricity consumption in Nigeria, the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) has said.

This was contained in its quarterly report seen by New Telegraph on Monday.

The report stated that the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) was paid the sum of N141.5bn from the N209.2bn invoice given to the distribution companies in Nigeria (DisCos).

NBET is the government agency responsible for the collection of revenues due to generation companies and the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

