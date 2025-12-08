New Telegraph

FG Overwhelmed By Insecurity, Arms Proliferation, Ethnic Profiling – Kwankwaso

2023 New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Presidential candidate and Former Minister of Defence, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed deep worry over Nigeria’s worsening security situation, warning that recent developments show that the Federal Government is increasingly overwhelmed.

Kwankwaso, who shared his concerns in a public statement on Monday, said the responsibility for safeguarding the nation rests primarily with the Federal Government, in partnership with state and local authorities.

However, he noted that the current approach has failed to curb the rising insecurity affecting many parts of the country.

According to him, the Federal Government’s approval for states to operate vigilante groups without adequate training has contributed to the uncontrolled spread of small arms and light weapons nationwide.

He said the policy, though well-intended, has inadvertently opened the door for individuals and political actors to set up their own militias, posing a serious risk to national stability.

Kwankwaso also condemned the increasing cases of ethnic and regional profiling, especially reports of citizens being harassed or intimidated in areas where they are perceived as minorities.

He described the rise in hate speech and online intimidation as dangerous trends capable of undermining national unity.

“The Federal Government must act decisively and without delay to reverse these dangerous developments before they spiral further out of control,” he warned.

As a former Chairman of the Committee on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Kwankwaso said the ease with which arms now circulate across the country is “deeply alarming and unacceptable.”

He urged the government to strengthen border security, intelligence coordination and enforcement against illegal weapons.

He, however, congratulated General Christopher Gwabin Musa on his appointment as Minister of Defence, expressing confidence in his competence.

Kwankwaso noted that with the right support and political will, the new minister is capable of restoring security and stability in the country.

