FG: Over 4, 000 Inmates Unable to Pay Fines

The Federal Government has revealed that over 4, 000 inmates across the nation’s correctional centres have remained in custody over their inability to pay various fines, to facilitate their releases. The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the disclosure when the European Union’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, visited him in Abuja.

In a statement, yesterday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Alao Baba- tunde, the former federal law- maker made a case for non- custodial approach, as part of measures to decongest the inmate population, which he noted, stands at 79,000 people.

While hosting the Ambassador, the Minister stated that the move comes on the heels of the ministry’s intent to implement key reforms in areas of migration and the reformation of Nigeria’s correctional centres. Describing the relationship with the EU as “historical”, Tunji-Ojo identified areas of cooperation with the ministry’s key reforms as combating illegal migration, unearthing organised crime, and upholding the rule of law.

“The European Union is important to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. Our relationship with the EU is historical in terms of but not limited to bilateral support. “If we are able to solve crime and migration problems in Nigeria, Africa will be better for it.

Due to the boundaries Africa shares with the EU, our problems are more of an EU problem than any other part of the world. And, because we are committed to solving this, we will explore all avenues”, he was quoted as saying. He added: “We have commenced the process to unbottle the bottlenecks in our international passport application and collection process.

Today, we have made huge progress. We are also working on ways to reducing identity theft. We want to make sure the green passport regains its pride and integrity.” On plans to decongest the nation’s correctional facilities across the country, the minister revealed that over 70 percent of the 79,000 inmates are awaiting trial.

He, therefore, urged the EU to support the Federal Government’s plan to carry out an audit of all correctional centres. “We have over 4,000 inmates in the facilities for their inability to pay various fines. We believe we can reduce the number of inmates in our correctional facilities by about 40 percent, if we explore non- custodial alternatives as provided for in the Correctional Service Act.”

Earlier during the meeting, the Ambassador assured the Minister of the support of the European Union, noting that the EU would render technical support in managing the illegal aspect of migration as well as curbing human trafficking and people smuggling.