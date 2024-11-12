FG Outlines Vision For Nigeria’s Energy Future

Share

…says NNPC Ltd not sabotaging domestic refineries

Dangote Refinery, IPMAN strike a deal to lift fuel, diesel directly

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC LTD) Mallam Mele Kyari, has outlined his vision for Nigeria’s energy future, even as he pointed out that there was no energy security in the country.

He said over 50 percent of the population did not have access to electricity while over 70 per cent lacked access to clean cooking fuel.

He spoke in Lagos yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition with the theme “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth and Affordability.” Kyari said: “We do not have energy security in our country today.

It is not in doubt. You have seen all the data. But I think we should bother what we can do today. I agree with the gentleman who said if you can not domesticate, you can not control.

That is absolutely correct. It applies to everything from the entire processes of our finding oil to processing it and taking it to the market. We must find a way of domesticating it. “As a country, I also believe strongly that we have done great things but it is not sufficient.

It is not enough. “Today when you say energy the thing that comes to people’s minds is availability of PMS. I tell you energy security is not about PMS. It is beyond this. As a country today and the data has shown that, we all know that over 50% of our population do not have access to electricity, over 70% of our population do not have access to clean cooking fuel.

This is very true. “Have we taken any specific steps to close that gaps both in terms of having access to electricity and clean cooking fuel? I believe that substantial work has been done. Without mincing words, NNPC is left with the cross.

We are humbly and proudly carrying it as NNPC Ltd. No matter what is being said by anyone in the industry.” He reiterated the company’s commitment to resolving Nigeria’s energy trilemma, by ensuring energy security, sustainable growth and energy affordability.

The GCEO, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion, also said the company had perfected plans to deliver 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Stations and Mini LNG Plants soon, as part of efforts to boost the existing 1.6 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas supply for domestic market.

He said: “The energy trilemma is a profound responsibility we shoulder as stewards of Nigeria’s energy future. NNPC Ltd. is working tirelessly to improve our supply chain, develop new refining capacities and expand our retail network.”

