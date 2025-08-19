The Federal Government and other stakeholders have identified adoption of digital solutions, automation, datadriven tools, artificial intelligence and human capital development, among others, as veritable strategies to advance the oil and gas sector, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to reconfigure the nation’s energy sector into one that is more sustainable, inclusive, and future-oriented. It added that the nation is at a defining moment for the global energy sector.

It stated that the twin imperatives of ensuring energy security and meeting climate commitments have placed countries like Nigeria at the forefront of a global balancing act, one that demands thoughtful innovation, bold policy decisions, and strategic investment.

Ministers

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, stated these at the recent 48th Nigeria Annual International Conference & Exhibition (NAICE) 2025 of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. The theme of the commit was: “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, Policy.”

The minister said that as part of FG’s response, President Bola Tinubu, has placed gas at the heart of Nigeria’s energy strategy. He added that the President’s vision, aptly captured in the phrase “From Gas to Prosperity,” reflects the national ambition to utilise Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources to fuel industrialisation, create jobs, and expand access to clean and affordable energy for all Nigerians.

He stated that the adoption of digital solutions, automation, and data-driven tools across the gas value chain is essential. He noted that from reservoir monitoring to distribution analytics, emerging technologies can enhance efficiency, reduce emissions, and optimise delivery.

According to him, the ministry continues to collaborate with industry players to foster digital innovation. Ekpo said: “A strong local supply chain is essential to sustaining the gas economy. Through the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), we are driving localisation of equipment manufacturing, pipe production, and other critical components to reduce import dependence and build national resilience.

“Our human capital remains our greatest asset. We are committed to nurturing a technically sound, diverse, and future-ready workforce through continuous training, strategic academic-industry partnerships, and deliberate youth and gender inclusion policies in the gas space.”

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said that at a time when the global energy landscape is being shaped by a complex interplay of forces, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, currency confusions, climate concerns, and growing contestation of global resource access, it is really critical that Nigerians come together and find sustainable solutions.

He declared that technology remained one of the most threatening tools in a capital-advanced global energy crisis. Lokpobiri represented by Technical Assistant, Business to the minister, Engr Biowe Ororowa, noted that as the world transitions toward renewable energy sources, innovation must lead the way.

According to him, from advanced alternative data acquisition to modern business techniques, like airborne surveys, technology is making exploration more precise, environmentally conscious, and cost-effective. He added that with the rise of artificial intelligence, there is transformation in how oil and gas inflation is handled, delivering high productivity and lower costs, and improving the nation’s ability to start national and global energy projects.

He advised that while Africa consists of small and developed resources to generate revenue and support the continent’s balance of activities, it is essential to build the human capacity needed to drive and sustain these projects. According to him, the federal government is committed to training and equipping entrepreneurs with the requisite skills to remain competitive and practical in today’s evolving energy space.

He said: “On the matter of supply chain, we recognise the most faceted challenges – trade wars, sanctions, currency instability, regional competition, and security concerns. These disruptions have affected the flow of goods and services across borders.

While we continue to engage internationally, we must also strengthen local capacity and resilience to these future shocks. “We are aware that Nigeria increasingly attracts people from local and international backgrounds. This is evident in the growth of our economies and values as well. I would also like to use this opportunity to make a strong case for the engineering, pro

curement and consumption companies that have previously completed their career but have since retired.”

SPE

Chairman, SPE Nigeria CouncilDr. Amina Danmidanmi, said 2025 theme, ‘Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy,’ is a call to action for the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

She called on the Federal Government to balance economic growth, energy security with the ongoing global transition to low-carbon solutions, adding that the balance was necessary as energy systems are transforming under the twin pressures of climate imperatives and technology shifts globally.

She said: “SPE NAICE 2025 comes at a critical moment for Nigeria’s energy industry—a moment of transition, opportunity, and responsibility. This theme challenges us to connect four critical pillars: technology, supply chain, human resources, retaining and retooling Nigerian talent in the era of energy transition, providing youth pathways, technical upskilling, and inclusion for women, and policy.

“Today, Nigeria produces around 1.75 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensates. The national target is to grow to 2.7 mbpd by 2030. While maximising our 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves as the transition fuel of choice. “SPENAICE 2025 will showcase technical insights and practical solutions that support Nigeria’s energy security and economic growth goals.”

Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu represented by Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Biodun Ogunleye, said the state understood that the energy sector, particularly oil and gas, remains central to Nigeria’s economic strategy and that a future forward strategy must embrace sustainability, innovation, and local capacity development.

He reiterated that Lagos will continue to create an environment that is enabling for the oil and gas sector. He added that through infrastructure development, the state now has six energy ports According to him, through the Lagos state electricity policy and its collaboration with the private sector, the government is promoting all-day solutions, clean energy projects, and energy efficiency initiatives.

He stated that these efforts aimed to bridge the energy access gap and stimulate socio-economic development. He said: “We are investing significantly in our people, especially our youth. Through technical education and skill acquisition programs, tailored to the demand of the energy and technology sector, our partnership with the Corporation for Research Institutions and private entities aims to improve our workforce, policy, advocacy, and collaboration.”

NUPRC

Commission Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, said technology is central to enabling a dynamic and vibrant industry. He noted that currently there was a shift in exploration, development and production methods anchored on technological transformation.

He added that the commission is promoting technology adaptation and sanctioning novel technologies in all areas of Exploration and Production (E&P) – from traditional operations to innovative approaches for decarbonization and emission reduction.

Komolafe, represented by Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, (NUPRC) Mr. Enorense Amadasu, stated that the commission had embraced technology in its regulatory operations to enhance service delivery, improve turnaround time and rejig its business process.

He explained that these were not just technical upgrades; they are part of NUPRC’s broader effort to entrench transparency, promote accountability and reduce costs – all geared towards enabling industry growth and vitality.

He said: “We recognize that a reliable and vibrant supply chain is critical for reducing lead times, lowering costs, and strengthening national capacity. We have taken deliberate steps to create a regulatory environment that supports the growth of service companies, both international and indigenous.

Our approach to regulatory enablement is geared towards domestication of technology, promoting local manufacturing, and enhancing overall supply chain resilience. “Human capital remains the most valuable asset of our industry.

The Commission continues to collaborate with institutions, professional bodies, and training providers to enhance skills development, promote technical excellence, and ensure that our workforce is prepared for the challenges of a low-carbon future. We therefore charge SPE and other industry associations to accept the challenge of manpower and contribute to repositioning the industry through targeted capacity-building and our engagement with young professionals, in consideration of the fast-evolving global energy landscape.

NMDPRA

Ahmed Farouk said the global energy landscape continues to be impacted by strong forces of volatility due to political tensions, artificial intelligence, technological advancement, and carbon neutrality targets. He stated that there was the need for strategic planning, dedicated actions, and continuous collaborations between all industries and partners.

He stated that the energy future of Nigeria was a critical driver for the attainment of the ambitious goal of growing the wealth-driven global economy by the year 2030. He added that access to affordable and clean energy was required to catalyze the strategic growth of investment across the industrial sectors and deepen the wealth of and protect their mercy on the nation’s economy.

According to him, Nigeria therefore needs to leverage the relevant resources required to build this energy-enhanced planet and sustainable and globally competitive plan. He noted that technology is one of the most important resources to be amassed in this class, adding that technology represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the economy sector.

He explained that artificial intelligence, hydrogen technology, energy storage, smart grid, biofuels, and marine technologies were among the areas that special attention should be paid to. He stated that supply chain optimization was also an important area that requires coordinated actions.

He said: “Since sustainable energy depends on efficient energy systems, this would include connected gas transportation and distribution lines, virtual pipelines, community exchange platforms, enhanced marine and land logistics, and liberal rights markets.

“Global resource will continue to play critical roles across the global challenge. It is therefore important that excellent policy is built in all the segments of the industrial industry, considering the interdependencies of operators, regulators, service providers. Monetary clarity, transparency, and consistency have been identified as major requirements for a sustainable energy industry.”

NNPC

Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC Ltd), Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, said this was a critical inflection point where the very issues of energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic development must be reconciled.

He stated that through bold leadership, the nation’s collective innovation, shared responsibility, as the participants gathered under the common cause of recognizing our energy, it is essential t recognize that the field of energy is neither linear nor unitary.

According to him, t will be shaped by the current decisions and by how stakeholders intentionally engage, how they actively invest, and how they embrace innovation. He stated that in this regard, the oil and gas sector, is far from being the sunset industry and must be positioned as a cornerstone of sustainable, inclusive, and resilient energy future. He stressed that oil and gas needed to differ between and even within the nation’s borders and across the globe.

According to him, there is the urgent need to deepen strategic engagement within the sector’s partners and across the globe. Ojulari said: “The challenges before us, climate change, capital buy-outs, and supply disruptions are too complex to be addressed in silos. We must foster robust, answering, and constructive dialogue among all stakeholders – governments, industrial players, financiers, multinational institutions, technology leaders, civil society, and critically our youths.

Through meaningful partnerships we can unlock new opportunities. We can shape policies that reflect our realities and align our national priorities with global goals. “The future of the region cannot be achieved without the hearts, minds, and hands of the next generation.

We must actively engage our youths, our tomorrow’s leaders, our tomorrow’s young leaders, and our tomorrow’s Australian sports athletes, understand the energy narrative, fisheries, and to lead. Let us invest in STEM education, energy justice, green fuel development, and entrepreneurship.

“Let us empower our youths. I don’t think we’ll see any set of modern activities of extraction on these days of invention, inclusion, and global resilience. This means, yes, we stand today at the intersection of legacy and transformation.”

Last Line

“What we do next will define not only the fate of our industry, but the future of our countries. Let us build new partnerships. Let us mobilize downtown. Let us embrace technology. Let us empower our youths. Let us lead the transition on our terms and in our context with our people.

“At the center, this is the moment to act, not to hesitate, but with commitment, not with isolation, but with cooperation. Together we can build an oil and gas industry that is not only profitable, but purposeful, not only efficient, but enduring, not only relevance, but revolutionary,” he added.