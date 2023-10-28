FG, Organizations, Others Collaborate For Hydro Power Devt

The Federal Government on Friday indicated its readiness to collaborate with genuine organizations, groups and individuals for effective management of the Nigerian water system and improve hydropower in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, stated this when a team from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate as well as the Norwegian Agency for Development Corporation paid him a visit in his office.

The Minister said such collaboration will enhance the training and retraining of staff of the ministry in the areas of flood management and earlier warning systems as well as the best way of improving hydropower in the country for effective service delivery.

In a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and y, Mr. Terhemen Oraduen, the Minister directed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry to liaise with the team to hasten the process and thanked them for the visit.

The leader of the team, Enquild Beryshang and a member of the team Michael Steinfelo earlier, explained that their visit was to seek collaboration with the Ministry in the areas of capacity building of staff on flood control, water management, early warning system and hydropower.

The Minister alongside the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation Barr. Bello Goronyo received a delegation from the African Development Bank (ADB).