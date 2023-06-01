Fg, Organised Labour Meeting On Fuel Subsidy Removal Deadlocked

The meeting between officials of the Federal Government and organised labour over the removal of fuel subsidy has ended in a deadlock. The meeting between the two parties was held behind closed doors at the Conference Room of the Chief of Staff to the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday evening. However, Dele Alake, a prominent aide of President Bola Tinubu, who spoke on behalf of the government, said the discussions were robust.

He said the government was only engaging the labour on the way forward after the subsidy removal. Other government officials at the meeting were a former President of the NLC and immediate past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiom- hole, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Group Chief Executive Officer, of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari among others. But Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), told newsmen that the parties could not agree on anything concrete because the government had jumped the gun with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) releasing new pump price yesterday ahead of the meeting with the organised labour scheduled for 2pm.

According to him, it was against the principle and spirit of negotiation for the NNPCL to have announced the hike in pump price of fuel ahead of the consultation with the labour unions. Ajaero argued that the government ought to have engaged labour before announcing the new pump price even as he maintained that the subsidy should not have been removed until the end of June. According to him, the 2023 budget provided for subsidy until the end of June during which critical consultations would have been conducted and concluded with critical stakeholders.

The labour leader called on the government to maintain the status quo by asking the marketers to revert to the old pump price of fuel. Ajaero criticised the NNPCL for fixing the pump price of fuel saying that doing so was against the spirit of deregulation which assumed that the price of the product must be determined by market forces. He said him and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo, would have to consult with their members and reconvene to present their positions to the government at a later date. Earlier, in a statement signed by Comrade Ajaero yesterday in Abuja, the Congress had expressed worry that the new price regime, as announced by the NNPC whilst engagements were ongoing with critical stakeholders on the same issue, was an ambush to frustrate the process of social dialogue.

He said: “Government cannot in one breathe be talking about deregulation and at the same time fixing the prices of petroleum products. “This negates the spirit of allowing the operation of the free market unless the government has as usual usurped, captured or become market forces. “It is therefore unacceptable and we seriously condemn it. Good faith negotiation is key to reaching agreement. What the government has done is like holding a gun to the head of Nigerian people and bringing undue pressure on the leaders thus undermining the dialogue.

“As it stands, the Federal Government has become fixated on their chosen course of action. Would this help this dialogue? It clearly will not. There must be flexibility to allow concessions and reasonable accommodation that will produce the best result for Nigerian people. This is what we all seek at this time.”