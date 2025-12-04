FG Orders Strict Enforcement Of 5% Job Quota For Persons With Disabilities

The Federal Government yesterday asked Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to strictly comply with the mandatory 5 per cent employment quota for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs). They were also asked to ensure that all public buildings, transport systems, and service channels are accessible to PWDs.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume issued the directive at the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities Forum in Abuja. Akume, represented by a Permanent Secretary Nadungu Gagare, said the country had entered a new phase of full enforcement of disability rights, insisting that accessibility and inclusion are no longer optional, but now legal requirements across all sectors.

Describing 2025 as a “historic year” for disability inclusion, he said the five-year moratorium provided under the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, signed in 2018, had elapsed, noting that with that phase over, Nigeria has now moved from transition to full implementation of the law.

The SGF urged the private sector to take a leading role in advancing disability inclusion, describing it as “smart economics” that boosts innovation, expands talent pools, and strengthens corporate growth.

Akume said: “The Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu remains firmly committed to building a Nigeria where no one is excluded from participating meaningfully in society. MDAs must now demonstrate clear compliance with the provisions of the Disability Act, especially the mandatory 5 per cent employment quota.

“Public buildings, transportation systems and service channels must be accessible to all. We can no longer afford environments that silently or openly push people away.”

According to him, PWDs are not seeking sympathy but access, opportunity, and fair recognition. According to him, the theme of this year’s forum, ‘Valuable, Driven, Capable’, correctly underscores the contributions of PWDs to national development.