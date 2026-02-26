FG Orders Strict Adherence To MTEF To Strengthen Budget Credibility, Fiscal Discipline

The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to strictly comply with the provisions of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), emphasizing that adherence to the framework is critical for strengthening the credibility and transparency of Nigeria’s budget process.

The directive was given by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, when the management team of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), led by its Executive Chairman, Victor Chinmerem Muruako, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Sen. Akume emphasized that strict compliance with the MTEF by all MDAs is mandatory to safeguard the integrity of the national budget process and ensure a coordinated and disciplined fiscal environment that supports sustainable economic growth.

“The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework continues to serve as a critical instrument for aligning public expenditure with national development objectives. It ensures predictability, coherence, and sustainability in budgeting. I wish to reiterate that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies must strictly adhere to the provisions of the MTEF. Compliance enhances the credibility of our budget process and ensures that annual appropriations are anchored on realistic macroeconomic assumptions and revenue forecasts,” he said.

Akume commended the Fiscal Responsibility Commission for its steadfast oversight role in monitoring compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act across all tiers of government. He acknowledged the Commission’s efforts in promoting fiscal discipline and safeguarding public resources, urging it to further strengthen its monitoring, reporting, and enforcement mechanisms.

He further stressed that the timely preparation and publication of audited financial statements, budget implementation reports, and other statutory disclosures are critical to strengthening public trust and reinforcing investor confidence. “In an increasingly interconnected global financial environment, Nigeria must continue to demonstrate that its fiscal governance systems are credible, predictable, and transparent,” he added.

Akume noted that the meeting provided an opportunity to reinforce the shared responsibility of safeguarding Nigeria’s fiscal integrity and ensuring that public finance management remains sound, transparent, and forward-looking.

He highlighted that consistency and discipline in fiscal operations are essential to strengthening macroeconomic stability, reducing waste and leakages, and channeling scarce resources toward sectors that directly improve citizens’ welfare.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Victor Chinmerem Muruako, expressed profound gratitude to the President for his reform-driven leadership under the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the administration’s commitment to revenue optimization, expenditure control, and fiscal reforms provides the necessary political backing for the Commission’s work.

Having served the Commission meritoriously for a five-year tenure, the Executive Chairman stated that over the past five years, the Commission has strengthened regulatory oversight of government-owned enterprises, reinforced compliance with fiscal responsibility principles, and safeguarded its institutional independence during periods of uncertainty.

He also thanked the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for its steadfast support, guidance, and collaboration during challenging periods.