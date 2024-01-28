FG Orders Stoppage Of Work At Eleme Section Of East-West Road

The ongoing rehabilitation work at the Eleme portion of the East-West Road in Rivers State has been ordered to stop immediately by

The Federal Government through the Minister of Works David Umahi has ordered the immediate stop of work in the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Eleme portion of the East-West Road in Rivers State.

This, according to the Minister is due to the contractor’s suspected sharp tactics.

It would be recalled that three months have passed since the Federal Government mobilized Reynolds Construction Company (RCC), the contractors, to start construction on the road right away.

However, during the Minister’s project inspection of the East-West Road in Port Harcourt on Saturday, January 27, Umahi who was accompanied by Barry Mpigi, the Senator representing Rivers South-East, further said the project should stop pending when some irregularities he observed in the project are resolved.

The Minister disclosed that RCC has received N33 billion, and he said that any attempt to undervalue the nation will not be tolerated by the Federal Ministry of Works, which is under his direction.

There are 300 oil and gas firms in the Eleme segment of the East-West, which stretches roughly 15 km from Port Harcourt/Eleme Junction to Onne. Among these is the Port Harcourt Refinery.

However, numerous deaths have resulted from its negligence by different administrations, seriously harming enterprises.

Umahi had in September 2023, disclosed that the Federal Government has committed N33 billion to the contractor to commence work on the Eleme-Onne section of the East-West Road in Rivers State, explaining that the project became a necessary mandate after Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, visited the president on the matter.

Meanwhile, the minister had also in September passed a vote of no confidence on the construction work done on the East-West Road in Bayelsa/Rivers states in the Niger Delta region of the country.

Umahi pointed out the poor construction job being done on the road, put a stop to the work, and called for a review of the road plan.

He insisted that Nigerians must get a value for the billions of naira spent on the job.