Kogi Jailbreak: FG Orders Probe Of Fleeing Inmate

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Interior on Monday ordered an immediate investigation into the prison break incident at the Koton Karfe Correctional Centre in Kogi State.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo gave this order in a statement issued by his media aide, Babatunde Alao.

The Minister described the incident as unfortunate and vowed to ensure all fleeing inmates were captured and his men would leverage the service’s biometrics and deploy technology solutions to capture the escapees.

Tunji-Ojo also ordered the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi, to visit the facility in Kogi to evaluate the situation and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.

“We are on top of the situation. Our men are on the ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation,” he said.

