October 3, 2025
FG Orders Night Construction On Abuja-Keffi Road

The Federal Government yesterday ordered contractors handling the Abuja-Keffi section of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi Expressway reconstruction project to work at night to ease traffic congestion on the road.

The Minister of State for Works Muhammad Bello-Goronyo issued while the order while inspecting the project.

According to him, the most critical challenge is on the Abuja-bound section covering about three kilometres, which has been plagued by flooding and severe traffic.

Goronyo said: “This work started in December and is supposed to be completed by a specific date. It’s a 43.6-kilometre road from the Keffi bound.

“Already, 41 kilometres have been completed up to Binder; therefore, 50 per cent completion.

“This trouble area, as I said, is precisely three kilometres, and we realised that there is a lot of water that is flooding these three kilometres from this area.

“Many people from the Keffi and Nyanya axis are experiencing numerous problems crossing into Abuja city.

