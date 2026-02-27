FG Orders MDAs To Strictly Comply With MTEF For Budget Credibility

…lauds FRC for strengthening fiscal discipline

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume yesterday directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to strictly comply with the provisions of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

According to him, the framework is fundamental to strengthening the credibility and transparency of the budget process. He gave the directive when the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) management team led by Victor Chinmerem Muruako.

Akume stressed that strict compliance with the MTEF by all MDAs is mandatory to safeguard the integrity of the national budget and ensure a coordinated, disciplined fiscal environment capable of supporting sustainable economic growth.

The government promised the FRC its continued support. Akume said: “The MTEF continues to serve as a critical instrument for aligning public expenditure with national development objectives. “It ensures predictability, coherence and sustainability in budgeting.

I wish to reiterate that all Ministries, Departments and Agencies must strictly adhere to the provisions of the MTEF. “Compliance enhances the credibility of our budget process and ensures that annual appropriations are anchored on realistic macroeconomic assumptions and revenue forecasts.”

He hailed the FRC for its oversight role in monitoring compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act across all tiers of government, urging it to further strengthen its monitoring, reporting and enforcement mechanisms.

The SFG emphasised that the timely preparation and publication of audited financial statements, budget implementation reports and other statutory disclosures are vital to strengthening public trust and reinforcing investor confidence.