FG orders Investigation of NGOs over Terrorism Financing Allegations –Sources

Worried by allegations of complicity in terrorist activities in the North East by some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), the Federal Government has reportedly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the matter. Individuals and groups, including retired senior military and security officers, had raised serious concerns about the possibility of alleged sponsor- ship of terror groups in the troubled North East. While many of the NGOs are supporting the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations, a few others are alleged to be fuelling terrorism, “by omission or commission”. Reliable sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph, confirmed the readiness of the government to remove all obstacles standing in its way to clearing the “remnants of terrorist elements.”

“As a government, we acknowledge the partnerships by some organisations; local and international, as well as individuals. “The government will, however, not sit idly and allow the ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations to be undermined, in any guise whatsoever, by any individual, or group. “It is for this reason that an investigation has been ordered to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the disturbing allegations raised by senior serving and retired senior military and security officers. “Whether we like it or not, the time is ripe for a detailed review of the workings of NGOs in the North East, where troops of Operation Hadin Kai have continued to demonstrate dominance,” said a compe- tent source in the govern- ment.

Another reliable source, who spoke in a similar vein, said; “Why is it that whenever we are about to shout ‘Uhuru’, as far as the Boko Haram/I SWAP terrorism in the North East is con- cerned, we start witnessing the kind of resurgence we are seeing now? “It means that there are some entrenched interests that do not want this war to end, and as a government, we are determined to end it by all legitimate means. “We salute our gallant troops, who have continued to sacrifice in defence of our territorial integrity, unity and corporate existence. “We encourage all NGOs, individuals and groups that mean well for our dear country Nigeria, to continue to do their best, as we get set to celebrate the victory of the State over her enemies.”

