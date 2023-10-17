FG orders GenCos, DisCos to improve electricity services

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has urged the electricity generating companies (Gencos) and the distribution companies (Discos) to ensure improved electricity service delivery.

He also urged operators in the sector to synergise for the success of the power industry, adding that the work at hand cannot be carried out by one person.

Adelabu was quoted in a statement by the Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the Minister, Mr Bolaji Tunji. Tunji quoted the minister as having spoken during a meeting with the management teams of GenCos and DisCos in Abuja.

The minister said the meeting was intended to a finding a lasting solution to the challenges in the power sector. Adelabu said: “We called this meeting to learn from you and the only way to salvage a bad situation is to understand the real issues on the ground.

“You will agree with me that power is the most important issue you need to re-energize the economy in terms of achieving the desired economic growth and industrial development. ”As contained in President Bola Tinubu’s inaugural speech, where he referred to power as a major driver of economic growth and industrial development.”

He added: “Power is one of the most important things we need to energise the economy in terms of achieving the desired economic growth and industrial development. “The president has identified the power sector as a major driver of economic growth; therefore, no excuse will be entertained for non-performance.

“There won’t be anything as fulfilling as making an impact in the power sector within two to three years, delivering and sustaining electricity supply to the end users. “They include schools, households, small businesses, and industries.”