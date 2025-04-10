FG Orders Federal Tertiary Institutions To Publicly Advertise Job Vacancies

Share

The Federal Government has directed all federal tertiary institutions granted waivers for staff recruitment to publicly advertise their available vacancies in at least one national daily newspaper, on their official websites, and in relevant academic and professional journals.

This directive was issued by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade.

According to the statement, the move is part of efforts to ensure transparency, openness, and merit-based recruitment in the nation’s higher education sector.

“This follows the waivers granted to Federal Tertiary Institutions based on submissions made by these institutions concerning their manpower requirements, in line with the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the capacity of our higher education institutions,” the statement read.

Dr. Alausa emphasized that the public advertisement of available positions is necessary to provide equal opportunity for all qualified Nigerians and to eliminate secrecy and favoritism in the recruitment process.

The Ministry further reminded all federal tertiary institutions to submit their recruitment needs to the Ministry for proper review by the Committee on Waiver and Recruitment.

It warned that adequate mechanisms have been put in place to monitor compliance and that institutions found violating the directive would face appropriate sanctions.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains firmly dedicated to promoting integrity and fairness in all matters related to the Nigerian higher education system,” the statement concluded.

The directive comes as part of broader reforms under the current administration’s push to ensure accountability, professionalism, and capacity building in public institutions.

