FG Orders DisCos To Fix Faulty Transformers

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has said that it is the responsibility of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to repair faulty transformers.

The Acting General Manager (AGM) of Consumer Affairs, NERC, Mr Tony Es- sien, who spoke at the Electricity Consumers Enlightenment and Protection Workshop for staff of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), said Discos should repay communities if they re- paired the faulty transformers. Essien said: “On Communities repairing transformers, that forms an investment.

If the transformer goes faulty, the DisCos are to repair it. “However, if a DisCo agrees for the community to fix it, it should be clearly spelt out that it is covered as an investment, what it costs, and the repayment. “If an agreement of investment is in place and the DisCo does not honour it, you can seek redress from NERC.”

The Principal Manager of Market Competition and Rates, NERC, Chigozie Valerie Aziki- we, urged electricity consumers or communities to discuss their need for new transformers and poles with their respective DisCos before they purchase new ones. Azikiwe said: “In terms of repayment, there is a process. One mistake a lot of people make is to purchase transformers or poles without discussing them with their DisCo.

“The right process is to talk to the DisCo before purchasing the transformer. The repayment is not cash. What is obtainable now is energy credit, but you must follow the process of engaging the network owner from day one. “We consider consumer protection in everything we do here at NERC.” The Deputy Director of Surveillance and Investigation at FCCPC, Omagu Nwachukwu, called on NERC to provide clarity to electricity consumers on what their rights are.

Nwachukwu said: “NERC should tell consumers that if they want to repair a transformer, they should write for- mally to their DisCo and copy NERC so the DisCo in question, will know that NERC is aware.”