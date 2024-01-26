FG Orders Colleges Of Agriculture To Focus More On Vocational, Skills Acquisition

The Federal government has ordered Colleges of Agriculture to focus more on vocational and skill acquisition in the area of food production.

This, it said was part of the strategic measures to address the challenges of food insecurity in the country.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari who disclosed this on Friday, also directed the Agriculture Research Council of Nigeria ( ARCN) to ensure that all the research institutes, under its supervision function optimally.

Kyari noted that empowering the youths with agricultural skills would position them to contribute to making agriculture more profiteering as well as boost food security.

The Minister stated that the Colleges and research institutes under the ministry were established to help in solving myriads of challenges in the agricultural sector.

He said, ” I am using this occasion to direct the Colleges to put emphasis on vocational and skill acquisition in your training programmes. Consequently, I expect your training programmes to be more practical and less theory.

” This will enable the beneficiaries of this training programme to have a practical and working knowledge of agricultural businesses. The ARCN should therefore work with relevant stakeholders in the agricultural education sub-sector to actualize this directive”

According to him, ” agricultural productivity is the key determinant for socio-economic transformation and thus livelihood improvements in Nigeria. Improvement in agricultural productivity has been proven to take millions of people out of food insecurity and low-income status to food security and improved living standards.

” To drive agricultural transformation, research and training play a pivotal role. It is the engine room for agricultural development and our priority as a Ministry is therefore to reposition the National Agricultural Research System for greater productivity.

“This is the main reason why the Federal Government of Nigeria is insisting on the implementation of the ARCN Act”, he added.