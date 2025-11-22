FG Orders Closure Of 41 Unity Colleges Over Insecurity

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the closure of now fewer than 41 Federal Unity Colleges over continued threat of insecurity in some parts of the country. The circular dated November 21, 2005, and titled:

“Closure of Forty-One (41) Federal Unity Colleges,” was issued by the Office of the Director, Senior Secondary Education Department and signed by Hajia Binta Abdulkadir, Director, Senior Secondary Education, for Honourable Minister.

The circular addressed to all Principals, Federal Unity Colleges, said the decision was sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent and security breaches.

It reads in part: “Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs) with immediate effect (see attached).

“Principals of affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance. Please, accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister. Some of the affected Colleges, according to the circular, are:

FGGC Minjibir, FTC Ganduje, FGGC Zaria, FTC Kafanchan, FTC Dayi, FGC Daura, FGGC Tambuwal, FSC Sokoto, FTC Wurno, FGC Gusau, FGC Anka, FGGC Gwandu, and FGC Birnin Yauri. Others are FTC Zuru, FGGC Kazaure, FGC Kiyawa, FTC Hadejia, FGGC Bida, FGC New-bussa, FTC Kuta-shiroro, FGA Suleja, FGC Ilorin, FGGC Omuaran, FTC Gwanara, FGGC Bakori, FGC Ugwolawo, FGGC Kabba, FTC Ogugu, FGGC Bwari, FGC Rubochi, FGGC Abaji, and FGGC Potiskum.