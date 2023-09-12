FG, OPS to explore Afreximbank’s IATF’s $43bn trade deals

The Federal Government, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), including Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and Bank of Industry (BOI), have indicated their readiness to key into this year’s Afreximbank’s Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), expected to generate intra-African trade and investment deals worth over $43 billion. Specifically, the Afreximbank’s IATF2023 will see Nigeria directly benefitting from trade and investment deals worth over $18 billion.

Speaking in her opening remarks during the IATF2023 Business Forum in Lagos yesterday, the Executive Vice President (EVP), Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank, Mrs. Kanayo Awani, explained that Nigeria’s participation in the IATF2023 became necessary and apt, as the fair is meant to catalyse Nigeria’s economy in the wake of the ongoing macroeconomic challenges.

Awani noted that the IATF also provided an opportunity for the public and private sector to debate policies and find practical solutions to challenges faced by the private sector, including SMEs, women and youth. The EVP of Afreximbank stated that the IATF2023 scheduled to hold in Cairo, Egypt, from November 9 to 15, 2023, would provide an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their goods and services, engage in Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) exchanges, and conclude business deals.